Ariana Grande pays tribute to former drummer Aaron Spears following his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ariana Grande pays tribute to former drummer Aaron Spears following his death

By Press Association
Ariana Grande said the drummer was always smiling (PA)
Ariana Grande said the drummer was always smiling (PA)

Ariana Grande has remembered her former drummer Aaron Spears as the “brightest light of a human being” as she paid tribute to him following his death.

The Grammy-nominated producer and drummer toured and worked on music with a host of global stars including Usher, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Chaka Khan.

His wife Jessica announced his death on social media on Monday, describing him as having an “unparalleled talent and passion for music” and being a “devoted father”.

“It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband, Aaron Spears”, she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

“Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August.”

She continued: “His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe.

“We are blessed to have him in our lives, his legacy will live on through the beautiful rhythms he created and the love he shared with us.

“We appreciate all the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“Please remember Aaron for the incredible person he was and the amazing music he brought into our world. At this time we ask for privacy as we work our way through this. With Love Jessica and August.”

Friends and famous faces were among those to send their condolences, with Grande praising him for his “kindness”.

Alongside a photo of Spears drumming, which she shared to her Instagram story, the pop star wrote: “I can’t wrap my head around this.

“We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron. The absolute brightest light of a human being.

“Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together.

“Thank you for your utter brilliance, for our laughs, and for your kindness always. I will miss your hugs. You are so loved and will be so very missed.”

The singer also reshared a post of Spears from December 2019 in which he thanked Grande for having him on her tour.

Alongside a selection of photos of the tour, the drummer wrote: “I’m so thankful to @arianagrande for being the courageous beautiful unwavering light that has helped bring so much joy and healing to every person who attended every single show.”

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker also sent a message of support to Spears’ family, writing: “I have no words. I love you so much my brother and will miss you.

“This doesn’t seem real. Praying for you Jessica and August.”

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron recalled meeting Spears at the 2013 Inauguration Ball for former US president Barack Obama, describing him as “classy, kind and (had) a smile that lit up the room”.

He added: “He was loved by so many of us fellow musicians and music fans the world over.”

Spears was nominated for a Grammy Award for his work as a music producer on Usher’s hit 2004 album Confessions.