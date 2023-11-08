James Corden ‘couldn’t be happier or more proud’ to host new SiriusXM audio show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

James Corden ‘couldn’t be happier or more proud’ to host new SiriusXM audio show

By Press Association
James Corden is launching a new audio show interviewing celebrities called This Life Of Mine (Ian West/PA)
James Corden is launching a new audio show interviewing celebrities called This Life Of Mine (Ian West/PA)

James Corden has teased his new audio show, which will see him interview “some of the biggest guests on planet Earth”.

A clip of the British comedian and actor talking from his new studio was shared during a New York event for SiriusXM on Wednesday, which also saw stars including Kelly Clarkson, Shaggy and Kevin Hart appear on stage.

Corden, who left CBS’ The Late Late Show in April, said: “Hello, James Corden here talking to you from the set of my new show, which is exclusive to SiriusXM.

Film Is GREAT Reception – Los Angeles
James Corden departed The Late Late Show earlier this year after eight years at the helm (Ian West/PA)

“The show is called This Life Of Mine and I will be joined in this very chair by some of the biggest guests on planet Earth and we will talk about their lives and we will talk about the people and the places, the music and memories that have made them who they are today.

“I couldn’t be happier or more proud to be doing this with SiriusXM, from the very first time I stepped into this building in New York to do Howard Stern’s show, I could feel the energy and excitement of the place and I could feel that this was a home that looks after and nurtures talent.”

The 45-year-old added: “I’m so excited and I can’t wait for you to hear it only on SiriusXM.”

The weekly show, which will begin airing next year, is billed as seeking to “tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures”.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson appeared on stage to launch her new show The Kelly Clarkson Connection (Anthony Behar/PA)

Appearing on stage, SiriusXM president Scott Greenstein said: “It will be amazing, I can’t wait for you all to hear James’ new show, it is another absolute stand-out.”

The event also saw the launch of The Kelly Clarkson Connection, which will see the singer choosing a “random” selection of her favourite music because “at this point in my life I don’t really need to work I just want to do things I want to do”.

Shaggy, who walked out to his 2002 track Mr Lover Lover, announced a new 24-hour channel named Shaggy Bombastic Radio, which will “transport you to the Caribbean, emerging you to reggae dance afrobeat”.

American TV hosts Conan O’Brien and Andy Cohen also made an appearance on stage.

The stars, including comedian Hart and broadcaster Howard Stern, were part of the event that saw SiriusXM unveil a new re-brand and a streamlined app, which is set to debut in North America on December 14.