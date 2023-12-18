Rolling Stones eye Christmas number one album with Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones are on course to have the official Christmas number one album with Hackney Diamonds.

The band’s first record of original material in 18 years is eyeing a return to the top spot for the festive period, according to the Official Charts.

It would be a return to pole position for the record, which debuted at number one when it was released back in October but is currently in the sixth spot on the album charts.

Michael Buble poses the biggest threat to the Stones, with his seasonal staple Christmas in the number two spot midweek.

Michael Buble (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift’s re-release of her juggernaut album 1989 looks to take third place, while Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 is poised to land in fourth place.

Cher’s festive album Christmas is tipped to jump 10 places to land at five.

The race is already on in the single’s chart to land the coveted Christmas number one spot.

Wham’s Last Christmas and Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas To Me are in a neck-and-neck battle, while Mariah Carey and The Pogues are also putting up a fight.

Mariah Carey (PA)

Carey is at third midweek with All I Want For Christmas Is You, while Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas jumps to the fourth spot.

The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl are currently at five with Fairytale of New York but Shane MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke has said she would like to see the song land in the top spot.

The frontman died earlier this month at the age of 65.

The Christmas number one will be announced on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart from 4pm on December 22.