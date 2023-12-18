Rolling Stones eye Christmas number one album with Hackney Diamonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rolling Stones eye Christmas number one album with Hackney Diamonds

By Press Association
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards (Ian West/PA)
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards (Ian West/PA)

The Rolling Stones are on course to have the official Christmas number one album with Hackney Diamonds.

The band’s first record of original material in 18 years is eyeing a return to the top spot for the festive period, according to the Official Charts.

It would be a return to pole position for the record, which debuted at number one when it was released back in October but is currently in the sixth spot on the album charts.

Michael Buble poses the biggest threat to the Stones, with his seasonal staple Christmas in the number two spot midweek.

Michael Buble at the O2 – London
Michael Buble (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift’s re-release of her juggernaut album 1989 looks to take third place, while Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 is poised to land in fourth place.

Cher’s festive album Christmas is tipped to jump 10 places to land at five.

The race is already on in the single’s chart to land the coveted Christmas number one spot.

Wham’s Last Christmas and Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas To Me are in a neck-and-neck battle, while Mariah Carey and The Pogues are also putting up a fight.

The 89th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Mariah Carey (PA)

Carey is at third midweek with All I Want For Christmas Is You, while Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas jumps to the fourth spot.

The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl are currently at five with Fairytale of New York but Shane MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke has said she would like to see the song land in the top spot.

The frontman died earlier this month at the age of 65.

The Christmas number one will be announced on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart from 4pm on December 22.