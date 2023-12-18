Tillie Amartey on Strictly special: You can do anything you put your mind to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tillie Amartey on Strictly special: You can do anything you put your mind to

By Press Association
Actress Tillie Amartey will compete in the Strictly Christmas special (BBC/PA)
Tillie Amartey has said she signed up for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special to prove that you can “do anything you put your mind to”.

The actress and presenter, 20, will be taking on the jive alongside professional dancer Neil Jones in a bid to be crowned the Christmas champion 2023.

She is among six celebrities who will battle it out on the dancefloor in the festive special, which will air on December 25.

Tillie Amartey and her professional partner Neil Jones (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Ahead of the show, she told the PA news agency: “You can’t say no to Strictly for one, but then add Christmas into the mix, it just puts a cherry on top of the cake.

“I also wanted to do it to prove to myself and others that you can do anything you put your mind to with confidence, a great helper and a lot of positive energy.”

She revealed that while the dance competition is a “staple” within her household as her mother is a dancer, she has never danced professionally before.

Jones confirmed this, saying: “A lot of celebs say they’ve never danced before, but I am a witness, trust me, she’s never done this before.”

Despite her lack of experience, he said she has been an “incredible” student.

“We’re doing the jive which has been not easy because it’s so full on,” he added.

“Every time we get to the end of the dance I’m like ‘OK, take a break’ and she’s like ‘No, I’m ready to go again’. And I’m like ‘No, the break’s for me. Tillie you’re 20, I’m 41, I need a breather’.”

For the festive-themed routine, Amartey will wear a gold sparkly mini dress while Jones will don a striped sequin blazer.

The TV star also praised Jones as an “amazing” teacher, adding: “He’s so patient, it’s never a problem if I don’t get something straight away because he will just remix it for me.”

Reflecting on her experience, she said: “It is as magical as it seems, what you see on the telly – add a cherry on top, bit of sprinkles, maybe a sparkler and that’s how it is to be at Strictly.

“It’s amazing, it’s a family, it’s a support unit and it’s fabulous.”

Amartey, who has presented a number of children’s shows and has starred in thriller series Teacher, will join the cast of Waterloo Road next year.

On the Strictly Christmas special, she will go up against BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, professional rugby union player Danny Cipriani, history broadcaster Dan Snow and Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan.

The six couples will perform a festive-themed routine with the hope of impressing the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas as well as the voting studio audience.

One pair will lift the sought-after Christmas trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 25 from 4.40pm.