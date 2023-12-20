Ryan Gosling treats Barbie fans to Christmas edition of I’m Just Ken in new EP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Ryan Gosling treats Barbie fans to Christmas edition of I’m Just Ken in new EP

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling arrives for the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Gosling arrives for the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Gosling has treated Barbie fans to an early Christmas present as he released Ken The EP – which features three new editions of his hit song I’m Just Ken from the blockbuster film.

The Hollywood star played Ken alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s hit comedy about the world-famous Mattel doll.

Among the new tracks on the EP is a holiday version, dubbed Merry Kristmas Barbie – which features additional sleigh bells, chimes and new backing vocals.

Gosling ends the amplified rendition by saying: “Merry Christmas Barbie, wherever you are.”

An accompanying music video sees Gosling perform the track surrounded by a full band in a music venue which is decorated with Christmas lights.

For those who are looking for more melancholic tones, there is also the In My Feelings Acoustic version on the EP.

The stripped-back rendition focuses on Gosling’s vocals, guitar finger-picking and chimes before steadily building up energy.

The last minute of the piece changes direction and sees the actor repeat “Can you feel the Kenergy, feels so real, the Kenergy” accompanied by a steady drum beat.

Meanwhile, Purple Disco Machine Remix edition offers a psychedelic twist on the track.

The EP was created alongside Mark Ronson, who executive produced the Barbie soundtrack album, and Andrew Wyatt, who also worked on the project.

The original version of I’m Just Ken has recently been nominated for a Grammy Award for best song written for visual media.

Earlier this year, Barbie dominated the box office, taking £67.5 million in its first three weeks on release.

The film sees Barbie venture into the real world with her counterpart Ken in the hope of restoring her happiness.

However, the pair become embroiled in trouble after becoming the target of a hunt led by the chief executive of a toy company, played by Will Ferrell.