Cher reveals she is interested in playing Glastonbury Legends slot

By Press Association
Cher (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Cher (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Cher has revealed she would be interested in performing the Legends slot at Glastonbury Festival.

It has already been speculated that the veteran singer could potentially play the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous event in June next year after co-organiser Emily Eavis confirmed she had booked a major female artist for it.

Since releasing her new Christmas album earlier this year, Cher has been performing on a number of TV shows of late.

Glastonbury Festival 2024
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday, host Rylan Clark asked: “There are so many rumours, you haven’t done it yet, Glastonbury. Are we ever going to see Cher take on that Legends slot at Glastonbury?”

Cher confirmed she would “like to” perform at the festival one day.

Asking the singer for clarity, Clark said: “So hang on, you’re saying if I manage to make this happen you’ll be on that stage?”, to which she replied “yes”.

Last month, there was media speculation claiming that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage next year.

Eavis later put the claims to bed with an Instagram post to clarify the rumours were “untrue”, and that the line-up was “still changing every day”.

She added that the festival hoped to share news about the headliners in the new year.

Graham Norton Show – London
Cher (Ian West/PA)

Eavis previously said on the BBC podcast Sidetracked that the line-up for the 2024 festival, taking place from June 26-30, is still “a little up in the air” but she hopes there will be two female headliners.

In the same interview, she confirmed the news about the female artist being booked for the Legends slot, but did not disclose who.

Tickets for next year’s festival sold out in rapid time last month, with standard tickets selling out in less than an hour while coach travel ticket packages sold out 25 minutes after they went live.

This year’s festival saw Arctic Monkeys top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, US rockers Guns N’ Roses on Saturday and Sir Elton John on Sunday night.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens performed in the teatime Legends slot on Sunday afternoon, followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.