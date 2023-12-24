Sam Ryder’s hit on course for top spot after missing out on Christmas number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sam Ryder’s hit on course for top spot after missing out on Christmas number one

By Press Association
Sam Ryder (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sam Ryder is on track to reach the top spot in the UK singles chart after narrowly missing out on the Christmas number one title to Wham!

The singer, who placed second at the 2022 Eurovision competition, landed in the second spot on Friday with his new song You’re Christmas To Me, joining his Eurovision entry Space Man, which also peaked at number two in the charts.

Ryder’s festive track has now taken the lead from the Wham! classic Last Christmas, that was first released in December 1984 by the late George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, according to the Official Chart Company’s first look.

When the pop duo’s hit song secured the title on Friday, it made history as having the longest ever journey to make it to the top spot in time for Christmas Day.

After taking the number two spot, Ryder thanked his fans for the “belief and the support and the faith”.

He added: “Big up Andrew, big up the whole Wham! team, just absolutely unstoppable force and rightly so, they are icons, they are legends.

“And it feels greet to be the filler in a Wham! and Mariah sandwich.

“Number two has always been a magic number for us and that won’t change.”

To claim the top spot this Friday, Ryder will have to see off competition from Wham! and Mariah Carey’s festive juggernaut All I Want For Christmas Is You, which is currently holding on to number three.

Wham! – Christmas number one
Wham! make UK chart history with Last Christmas landing top spot (Official Charts Company/PA)

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John’s collaboration on Merry Christmas is also set to climb one place to fourth.

Their festive single missed out on the Christmas number one spot in 2021 to a sausage roll-themed charity rework of the song by LadBaby Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne.

Meanwhile, The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale Of New York is on course to move up one spot to number five.

There had been calls for the gritty festive song to claim the Christmas number one following the death of the band’s frontman Shane MacGowan last month, weeks before his 66th birthday on Christmas Day.

Originally released in 1987, the track has never reached the top of the UK charts, peaking at number two and beaten to the Christmas number one the year it was released by the Pet Shop Boys’ cover of Always On My Mind.