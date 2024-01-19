Chloe Madeley on split from James Haskell: I’m happier than I’ve ever been

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chloe Madeley on split from James Haskell: I’m happier than I’ve ever been

By Press Association
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley (Ian West/PA)
Chloe Madeley has said she is “happier now than I’ve ever been” after splitting from her husband James Haskell.

Personal trainer Madeley, 36, and former rugby union player Haskell, 38, who married in 2018 and have a daughter, Bodhi, announced they were separating in October.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women on Friday, the daughter of TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan said it had been a positive move for the couple as they both feel “free and happy”.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley
Speaking about their split for the first time on television, she said: “We get on better now that they’re not romantically involved.

“I’m happier now than I’ve ever been, I wish people would stop writing online that that’s a dig at James because it’s not, he’s happy too.

“Again, can we just stop painting so much drama on it, we’re both happy.

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been, I’m full of energy, I feel like I’ve got rocket fuel every day.

“It’s crazy that I didn’t realise that happiness and energy are completely intertwined, but evidently they are.”

She said she struggled last summer with the situation but felt more at peace once they had come to their conclusion.

“It was really tough and it kind of broke me, but once we’d made the decision and we drew a line under it, it was done,” she said.

“I’ve felt since that moment, and I think both of us have, really free and happy.”

When they announced their separation publicly, the couple were starring in a ITV reality series, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair, which offered an insight into their life as they became first-time parents.

At the time they said they they had not planned to reveal they had split in September, while the show was airing, but felt forced to announce the news due to “constant speculation”.

Madeley said the couple were still living together but that Haskell would be moving out in the “next couple of weeks”.

She added: “I’m moving in for a week with Bodhi so she knows the environment, so she understands that she’s safe, we’re all there and we’re still a family unit, and then slowly I’ll just back out.”

The couple announced the birth of their daughter in August 2022 by posting a photo of her hand on Instagram.

Discussing how they planned to co-parent, Madeley said: “That was part of the sadness of it I think for me, and James actually, it was very much like ‘Oh, we’re not going to have the family that we thought we were going to have. That’s not going to happen for us’.

“But I did also think, she’s so little, it’s better now than to keep flogging a dead horse and give it five years.”

She also described her ex husband as an “incredible dad” and said they still “love and respect each other” but now as friends rather than partners.

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, who also have a son, Jack, fronted This Morning together for many years before hosting their own chat show, Richard And Judy.

Chloe Madeley said: “Dad was like ‘It’s not my marriage, it’s your marriage and if you feel like this is the end of the road then that’s your choice’.

“My mum was very like ‘Are you sure? But make sure you’re sure about this’.”

She said that she is open to meeting someone else in the future but that she would only introduce “forever people” to her daughter.

She added: “I desperately just want James to be happy, I want Bodhi to be happy and I want me to be happy.”