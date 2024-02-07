Famous faces join rising stars as 26th Mobo Awards begin in Sheffield

Soul stars joined the cream of UK’s rising music talent on the red carpet as the 26th Mobo Awards got under way in Sheffield.

Mobos founder Kanya King said it was “amazing” coming to the city as she entered the Utility Arena Sheffield with stars including Soul II Soul’s Jazzy B, the Sugababes, Bugzy Malone and Indiyah Polack – the Love Island contestant who is hosting the event along with comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

Ms King said: “We’ve been getting outside of London for a long time – since 2009 – when everybody said to us nobody will show up.

“And we went to Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds and we’ll keep on moving around the country.

“For us. It’s about honouring our mission to celebrate all different cultures, bring people together and use the power of music to allow young people to dream big, to think big and be inspired.”

Kanya King attends the Mobo Awards at the Utilita Arena Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms King added: “One of the things that’s important for the Mobo Awards is to honour the past and inspire future, so having Soul II Soul here – they are the musical soundtrack to my life. So, having them here is phenomenal as well as Sugababes and Ghetts, there’s something for everyone.”

Byron Messia, DJ Spoony and Soul II Soul are set to perform – and Little Simz and Stormzy lead the nominations with four each, with both vying for album and video of the year.