Lulu speaks about ‘really interesting people’ she has in mind for upcoming album

Singer Lulu has said she has some “really interesting people in mind” to feature on her upcoming album.

The 75-year-old, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie and also known as Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, recently announced that her next tour will be her last – but said she will continue to work and wants to bring out a new record.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet for the TV Choice Awards 2024, she said: “(An album) that’s something in the pipeline too, there’s a documentary we’re talking about doing too.

“But the album – already I’ve got a couple of really interesting people who are gonna be on it with me.

“I’ve got a couple of my old songs and I start recording that as soon as this tour’s over so we haven’t started it yet, but yeah it’s kind of gonna be a great year – as old as I am. I’m just not gonna tour again.”

Speaking about her upcoming 2024 farewell tour Champagne For Lulu, she added: “I was 75 in November, I’ve got 60 years in this business, I did a 32-date tour last year and it was actually quite gruelling and I thought, I’m not going to tour again, I’m just not gonna do it again, let’s just do a couple of shows and just pull out all the stops, make it fun.”

Lulu will embark on her farewell tour, celebrating 60 years in music, in April, starting with a show in Glasgow – her home city.

The Scottish singer shot to fame aged just 15 when Shout, a cover of the Isley Brothers track, became a hit.

In 1969, she represented Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest and her song Boom Bang-A-Bang was the joint winner that year as she shared the prize with France, The Netherlands and Spain with 18 points each.