Lulu speaks about ‘really interesting people’ she has in mind for upcoming album

By Press Association
Lulu will embark on a farewell tour (Doug Peters/PA)
Singer Lulu has said she has some “really interesting people in mind” to feature on her upcoming album.

The 75-year-old, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie and also known as Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, recently announced that her next tour will be her last – but said she will continue to work and wants to bring out a new record.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet for the TV Choice Awards 2024, she said: “(An album) that’s something in the pipeline too, there’s a documentary we’re talking about doing too.

“But the album – already I’ve got a couple of really interesting people who are gonna be on it with me.

“I’ve got a couple of my old songs and I start recording that as soon as this tour’s over so we haven’t started it yet, but yeah it’s kind of gonna be a great year – as old as I am. I’m just not gonna tour again.”

Speaking about her upcoming 2024 farewell tour Champagne For Lulu, she added: “I was 75 in November, I’ve got 60 years in this business, I did a 32-date tour last year and it was actually quite gruelling and I thought, I’m not going to tour again, I’m just not gonna do it again, let’s just do a couple of shows and just pull out all the stops, make it fun.”

Lulu will embark on her farewell tour, celebrating 60 years in music, in April, starting with a show in Glasgow – her home city.

The Scottish singer shot to fame aged just 15 when Shout, a cover of the Isley Brothers track, became a hit.

In 1969, she represented Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest and her song Boom Bang-A-Bang was the joint winner that year as she shared the prize with France, The Netherlands and Spain with 18 points each.