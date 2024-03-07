South African singer Tyla postpones London shows due to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

South African singer Tyla postpones London shows due to injury

By Press Association
Tyla said she was ‘absolutely heartbroken’ she could not play the shows (Ian West/PA)
Tyla said she was ‘absolutely heartbroken’ she could not play the shows (Ian West/PA)

South African singer Tyla has postponed her upcoming tour, including dates in London, due to an ongoing injury which has “tragically worsened”.

The 22-year-old artist, whose hit song Water was nominated for international song of the year at the recent Brit Awards, was due to start her tour in Oslo, Norway, on March 21 before travelling through Europe, London and North America.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the singer said she was “absolutely heartbroken” she could not play the shows but explained medical professionals had warned her that continuing on could “jeopardise her long-term health and safety”.

She wrote: “As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today.

“For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonising as has the severity of the situation.”

The rising star continued: “I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour.

“In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety.

“Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career.

“So please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage this summer.”

Tyla, full name Tyla Seethal, also thanked her fans for their support and said she was “so grateful and humbled by this past year and the way it’s changed my life”.

She concluded the note by telling ticketholders they will receive more information from wherever they purchased tickets while North American tickets would be automatically refunded.

The singer was due to perform at Koko in London on April 1 and 2, and is scheduled to take to the stage at Wireless festival on July 14.

She broke through to the UK charts last year with her song Water, which peaked at number four, and is set to release her self-titled debut album later this month.

Swedish singer Zara Larsson was among those to offer support to Tyla, writing: “You’ll come back even bigger and better!! Get well.”