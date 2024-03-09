Max George steps down from play The Syndicate for ‘personal reasons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max George steps down from play The Syndicate for ‘personal reasons’

By Press Association
George cited personal reasons for the decision (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Wanted singer Max George has announced he will not perform in play The Syndicate for “personal reasons”.

The 35-year-old from Manchester said he was “really gutted” to not be taking part in the touring play, directed by Gaynor Faye, based on the BBC One drama of the same name.

On his Instagram story, George said: “Hey everyone. Really gutted but for personal reasons I won’t be taking part in The Syndicate.

The Syndicate
Max George was due to play supermarket assistant Jamie in Kay Mellor’s final stage play (Craig Sugden/PA)

“It’s gonna be an amazing show and I wish Gaynor and all the cast all the luck in the world.

“I’ll be there to cheer you all on once I’m feeling better!”

George was set to play supermarket assistant Jamie in the stage play, written by Kay Mellor, but the late scriptwriter’s grandson Oliver Anthony has now replaced the singer, who is unable to perform “due to unforeseen medical reasons”.

Leeds-born writer Mellor, who wrote other hit shows including ITV’s Girlfriends, Band Of Gold and Fat Friends, died in May 2022.

The Syndicate marks the directorial debut of her daughter, Faye, who will also act in the play.

Emmerdale’s Samantha Giles and Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent also star in the comedy that follows five supermarket employees as their lottery syndicate numbers come in while their jobs are under threat.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Max George from The Wanted on The Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

The first series of The Syndicate aired on the BBC in 2012 and starred Gavin And Stacey’s Joanna Page and Harry Potter stars Timothy Spall and Matthew Lewis.

The fourth and final series was broadcast in 2021 and had a cast that included Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey and former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

George found fame with British boyband The Wanted, known for hit songs All Time Low and Glad You Came, and was in US musical series Glee and his band’s reality series The Wanted Life.

He also appeared on series 18 of BBC One’s hit entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing.

The touring stage version of The Syndicate kicks off on April 11 at London’s Richmond Theatre.