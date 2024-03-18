‘Rare’ Beatles vinyl found in London charity shop sells for more than £4,200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Rare’ Beatles vinyl found in London charity shop sells for more than £4,200

By Press Association
The record recieved a winning bid of £4,211.89 (Cancer Research UK/PA)
The record recieved a winning bid of £4,211.89 (Cancer Research UK/PA)

An “incredibly rare” Beatles vinyl record found in a London charity shop has been auctioned for more than £4,200.

Shop manager Jaime-Marie Madden, who works at a Cancer Research UK charity shop in Enfield, north London, found the record, which she initially thought to be worth a few hundred pounds.

The vinyl was discovered to be a first pressing from the original masters of the famous foursome’s debut studio album Please Please Me, released in 1963, which features the Parlophone black label with gold text.

The Beatles record
A record cover for Please Please Me by The Beatles (Cancer Research UK/PA)

The find was processed by a dedicated online trading team and listed on eBay with a starting price of £1,499.99, before it was bought for a winning bid of £4,211.89.

Cancer Research UK shop manager Ms Madden said: “When I first spotted the vinyl, I thought it might only be worth a few hundred pounds.

“The record was in good condition, with only a few marks, but the sleeve was pretty damaged and worn, with a cut at base, some scuffs, marks, ageing and stains.

“There was even a name written on back.

“Luckily, at Cancer Research UK we’re trained to spot donations that can raise more money for life-saving cancer research, so after taking a few pictures and Googling the record, I knew we had something special!

“I wrapped it up safe and sent it off to our online marketplaces team who spent more time researching the value of the item, and then listed it on our eBay marketplace.

The Beatles record
The Parlophone black and yellow label (Cancer Research UK/PA)

“I kept my eye on it and couldn’t believe when it sold for £4.2k! We’re always grateful to people who donate to the charity, and we always try to make the most of donations.

“It’s great to see this money go to such an important cause!”

Harper Field Auctioneers And Valuers vinyl record valuation specialist Mike Kuklenko said: “What an amazing story! Please Please Me by The Beatles, in this format is an incredibly rare record, and a great spot by Jaime-Marie.

“I’ve seen a few stories like this in my time as professional vinyl valuer.

“People have shared their old collections, thinking it will raise a few pounds, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be the one who surprises them that they have a gem or two worth hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

“In this case, it is fantastic to see all this money going towards lifesaving cancer research. What a find!”

