TikTok star Benson Boone scores first UK number one single with Beautiful Things

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

TikTok star Benson Boone scores first UK number one single with Beautiful Things

By Press Association
Benson Boone has secured his first number one single in the UK (Eugene Powers/Alamy Live News/PA)
Benson Boone has secured his first number one single in the UK (Eugene Powers/Alamy Live News/PA)

American TikTok star Benson Boone has secured his first number one single in the UK charts with Beautiful Things.

The track is the most streamed song of the past seven days, according to the Official Charts Company, and has ended Beyonce’s reign at the top with her single Texas Hold ‘Em.

The Washington-born star appeared on series 19 of American Idol, aged 18, and was told by judge and pop star Katy Perry “I see you winning American Idol if you want”.

A beautiful thing! Benson Boone celebrates first-ever UK Number 1 single
Benson Boone is an American singer and TikTok star (SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News/PA)

Boone left the show and started to release his own music, coming out with single Ghost Town in October 2021.

The singer spoke to the Zach Sang Show about why he left and said that he did not want to become famous through the reality singing programme.

Beautiful Things, which was released in January and had previously peaked at number two, gained popularity on video sharing app TikTok.

Boone posts his own videos to the platform and has managed to amass more than six million followers.

The 21-year-old has just announced that his first album, Fireworks And Rollerblades, will be released in April and told his fans on Instagram it was the “biggest announcement of my career so far”.

Elsewhere in the UK singles chart this week, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) by US pop star Ariana Grande has moved up one space to number two.

The singer and actress, who stars as Glinda in the upcoming movie musical Wicked, released chart-topping studio album Eternal Sunshine earlier in the month.

Over in the third spot is Texas Hold ‘Em, which went to number one on Billboard’s country chart in February, making Beyonce the first black woman to top the music chart.

Also in the mix is Lose Control by American singer Teddy Swims, which sits at number four and End Of Beginning by Djo, a music project from Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, which is in at number five.

Over in the UK albums chart Grande enjoys another week at the top with her new album while the second spot is taken by 2021 offering The Highlights by Canadian singer The Weeknd.

Deeper Well by US singer Kacey Musgraves has debuted at number three and American singer Noah Kahan remains at number four with his album Stick Season.

In the number five spot is Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was.