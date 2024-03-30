Beyonce sends flowers to black women country artists: ‘Thanks for opening doors’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beyonce sends flowers to black women country artists: ‘Thanks for opening doors’

By Press Association
Beyonce has sent flowers to Mickey Guyton (Yui Mok/PA)
Beyonce has sent flowers to Mickey Guyton (Yui Mok/PA)

Beyonce has sent flowers to black female country artists to show her appreciation for what they have achieved in the genre.

The move follows the release of Beyonce’s latest album, country-inspired offering Act II: Cowboy Carter.

The Crazy In Love singer praised Mickey Guyton, the first black woman solo artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the country genre, and thanked her for “opening doors for me”.

In an Instagram post, Guyton shared a photo of a card that Beyonce had sent her, alongside some white flowers.

It said: “Mickey, Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyonce.”

In the post the Black Like Me singer wrote: “With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you @beyonce.

“God gave me an assignment and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open.”

Beyonce also sent flowers to American singer and reality star K Michelle, who is getting ready to release her first country album.

The singer shared a photo of the card Beyonce had sent, and said she was “in tears”.

The card read: “K. – You’re killing it! I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space.

“Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day. Love, Beyonce.”

K Michelle wrote on her social media pages: “Beyonceeeeeeeeeeeee! WOW! This is soooo nice.

“One of the nicest things EVER, I’m in tears. Thank you for giving me my flowers, they are so beautiful.

“I’m so nervous about FINALLY getting to put out my first country album, and this just fueled the fire.

“I’m so motivated. Congratulations on another ICONIC ALBUM AND ERA.

“Look forward to seeing you soon. Do your thing Cowboy Carter @beyonce YOU ROCK. So much love and support 4u.”

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Beyonce has dropped her latest album Act II: Cowboy Carter (Ian West/PA)

Ten days before her album dropped, Beyonce said in an Instagram post that the record was borne from an experience where she “did not feel welcome”, which inspired her to do a deep dive into the history of country music.

The 32-time Grammy award winner also said she was “honoured” to become the first black woman to top Billboard’s country chart, with Texas Hold ‘Em, but hopes that an artist’s race – in relation to music genres – will one day become “irrelevant”.

Beyonce’s eighth studio album features duets with Miley Cyrus and Post Malone and covers of Dolly Parton’s Jolene and The Beatles classic, Blackbird.

Following its release on Friday, the singer was praised by critics for her adaptability in straddling the country-pop genre with BBC News music correspondent Mark Savage describing the album as an “immaculate country-pop record that proves her adaptability and mastery, regardless of genre”.