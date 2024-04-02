UK release date announced for Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

UK release date announced for Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero documentary

By Press Association
A UK release date has been announced for Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero documentary (Yui Mok/PA)
A UK release date has been announced for Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero documentary (Yui Mok/PA)

A documentary about Lil Nas X will land in the UK on May 20, it has been announced.

The film, directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel, follows the singer-songwriter over 60 days on his debut album tour across North America.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is billed as an all-access documentary, as the Georgia-born star navigates themes of “identity, family, expectations and acceptance, all while reflecting on his place within the legacy of black, queer performers”.

The film, which also follows the 24-year-old’s rise to fame, includes on-stage performances of hit songs including Industry Baby and Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Lil Nas X rose to fame in 2019 after releasing Old Town Road which went viral, and was later turned into a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, spending two weeks at number one in the UK and a record-breaking 19 in the US.

His debut album Montero was released in 2021.

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures Content Group announced the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero film will be available on digital platforms to rent and own from May 20.