Billie Eilish ‘nervous and excited’ as she announces third album

By Press Association
Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft comes out on May 17 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft comes out on May 17 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Billie Eilish has announced that her third album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, will be released next month.

The previous album by the US singer-songwriter, who collaborates on her music with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, was 2021’s Happier Than Ever.

On Instagram, she wrote that Hit Me Hard And Soft comes out on May 17.

She also said: “So crazy to be writing this right now I’m nervy & excited not doing singles I wanna give it to you all at once.

“Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. Love you, love you, love you.”

The news was shared alongside an image of Eilish on her back underwater with a door open above her.

Her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019.

Last year, the 22-year-old released the Barbie song, What Was I Made For? which earned her a second best original song Oscar gong alongside O’Connell at 2024’s Academy Awards.

They won their first Oscar in 2022 for their song, No Time To Die, from the James Bond film of the same name.