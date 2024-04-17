Lucy Rose: Doctors told me to dial it down while I suffered rare osteoporosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucy Rose: Doctors told me to dial it down while I suffered rare osteoporosis

By Press Association
Lucy Rose (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lucy Rose (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Musician Lucy Rose has said her doctor dismissed her rare form of pregnancy-associated osteoporosis as “part and parcel of having a baby” and was told to “dial it down” as she was being “over the top”.

The singer, a former backing vocalist for Bombay Bicycle Club, said the pain was so severe she collapsed as she went to lift her son out of his cot, telling the BBC: “I couldn’t pick up my baby, I couldn’t push a pram, I couldn’t even wash my hair.”

Recalling her visits to her GP, she said: “Every time I’d go in and it was the same thing.

“I’d be yelping in pain, then he’d prod my back and say: ‘There’s nothing wrong here – back pain is part and parcel of having a baby.’

Singer Lucy Rose (Nick Ansell/PA)

“It got to the point where I was crying, begging for an MRI and the doctor told me I needed to dial it down and I was being over the top. It was really quite distressing.”

Rose eventually went to a chiropractor to try to relieve the pain but it made things far worse.

She said: “They cracked my back and it was the worst pain I’ve ever experienced.

“I was immediately like, ‘That can’t have been right, I’m going to be sick immediately’.”

After three months of trying to convince doctors that something was wrong, Rose’s husband paid for a private MRI scan and the results showed she had broken her back in eight places.

When she informed the NHS, the first she heard back was from lawyers.

“They emailed me saying: ‘This has been raised as a potential negligence case, and we advise you to get a lawyer.’”

“And I replied: ‘Please, I don’t want to sue the NHS. I just want to get better.’”

An agreement was ultimately reached in which Rose agreed not to pursue legal action, and the NHS reimbursed the cost of her MRI and treatment could begin.

She was diagnosed with the rare form of pregnancy-associated osteoporosis (PAO), a condition that weakens the bones and can lead to fractures and after a second scan, she was told her bone density was that of a 110-year-old.

“It’s quite shocking, isn’t it? Every movement made me think of it. Even breathing would make me think of it.”

“But you feel like a broken record when you talk about it all the time. After a while you become more and more closed in.”

It was the support of other sufferers and her newborn son Otis, who was born in 2021, that helped her get better.

She said: “I felt very unlovable at the time because I was just so sad – but for Otis I could pull a stupid face or shake a rattle and he’d be happy and pleased I was there.

“So that was a huge driving factor, having this baby that adores you. I was like, ‘This is not going to stop me. I am getting better.’”