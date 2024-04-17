Jon Bon Jovi says revisiting last 40 years for new documentary was ’emotional’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Jon Bon Jovi says revisiting last 40 years for new documentary was ’emotional’

By Press Association
Jon Bon Jovi attends the UK premiere of Disney+ series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story in London (Ian West/PA)
Jon Bon Jovi attends the UK premiere of Disney+ series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story in London (Ian West/PA)

Jon Bon Jovi has said reflecting on the last 40 years for his band’s new documentary has been “emotional” but they are “really pleased” with the outcome.

The Disney+ four-part documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, charts the band’s past four decades as one of the most prominent groups in the world.

It also explores their uncertain future as it picks up in February 2022 amid frontman Bon Jovi navigating a vocal injury which threatens to bring the band to a halt.

Speaking about revisiting the past for the series at its UK premiere in London on Wednesday, Bon Jovi told the PA news agency: “It was emotional but we’re really pleased with the outcome.

“When you have a career that’s spanning its fifth decade, a lot of folks have been on this journey with us.

“Some may have gotten on in the very beginning and, life is what it is, you get off of the train, others got on it at that point.

“There’s going to be a generation of people that are hearing us for the first time on this… (which is) fascinating to me.”

The series is described as a “rare look behind the scenes” into the US rock band and sees Bon Jovi at one of his “most vulnerable moments”.

In 1984, they released their self-titled debut album and went on to create a host of hit records which feature classic tracks including Livin’ On A Prayer, It’s My Life, You Give Love A Bad Name and Thank You For Loving Me.

The documentary series explores this history through 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never-before-seen photos that document their journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to playing some of the biggest stages in the world.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story UK premiere – London
David Bryan, Jon Bon Jovi and Tico Torres of the band Bon Jovi attend the UK premiere of Disney+ series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Ian West/PA)

It will also revisit the “triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction”.

Last month, the rockers announced they were releasing their 16th studio album Forever on June 7 as part of their anniversary celebrations.

Bon Jovi said the band wanted to mark their 40th milestone with a number of big projects as they felt it “deserved to be recognised”.

He added: “We’re very proud of the new album, I think it’s the best thing we’ve done in 20 years.”

The singer described it as a “joyous record” which was a “pleasure to write and record” for the band.

The series will premiere on Disney+ in the UK on April 26.