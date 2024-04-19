Grammy-winning American Idol star Mandisa dies aged 47

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Grammy-winning American Idol star Mandisa dies aged 47

By Press Association
Mandisa. (Photo by Steve Mack/S.D. Mack Pictures)
American Idol star and singer Mandisa Lynn Hundley has died at the age of 47.

The gospel artist, known mononymously as Mandisa, won a Grammy in the best contemporary Christian music album category for her 2013 record Overcomer.

She competed in 2006 on American Idol, when Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson were judges.

Cowell said he was “humbled” by Mandisa after she forgave him for making comments about her physical appearance.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Mandisa’s publicist said: “We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased.

“At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details.

“We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

An Instagram post on her page also said: “Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world.”

The gospel singer had been outspoken about her depression, grief and loss in the 2022 memoir Out of the Dark: My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy.

She was also Grammy-nominated for records including 2011’s What If We Were Real, 2009’s Freedom and 2007’s True Beauty.

After being selected at an audition for American Idol, Cowell joked to his fellow judges about Mandisa when she left the room.

He said: “Do we have a bigger stage this year?”

When Abdul said that Mandisa’s voice resembled Frenchie Davis, Cowell said she was more like the country of France.

Returning for the next stage of the competition, after seeing the episode on TV, Mandisa told Cowell: “You hurt me and I cried but I want you to know that I’ve forgiven you.”

He said: “Mandisa, I’m humbled, come here,” and embraced her.

Christian musician Matthew West, who collaborated with her on Christmas Makes Me Cry and Only The World, said on social media that he was “incredibly saddened to hear about the loss”.

“I will always cherish the memories of times we spent together hosting award shows, going on tour, and most of all helping her tell her story in the songwriting room,” he wrote.

West also said the words of Only The World, which feature the lyrics “Heaven is a place, where the tears on every face will be wiped away”, “hit different right now”.

American singer and American Idol star Danny Gokey wrote: “Devastated to hear about the sudden loss of Mandisa. Her joy was infectious & I loved her heart to encourage people on & off stage!

“When I made my debut in Christian music she was my greatest supporter. Mandisa you left too soon—our community will never be the same without you.”