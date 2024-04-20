Camila Cabello makes surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s Coachella set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Camila Cabello makes surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s Coachella set

By Press Association
Camila Cabello made a surprise apperance on stage at Coachella (Doug Peters/PA)
Camila Cabello made a surprise apperance on stage at Coachella (Doug Peters/PA)

Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s headline slot at Coachella festival to perform her new single I Luv It featuring Playboi Carti.

Cabello, 27, who rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, graced the stage on Friday night during week two of the California-based event.

During her performance, the singer, who wore a white glittery T-shirt with the words “pepsi cola” emblazoned on it, boot-cut blue jeans and a sparkly choker, told the crowd to “make some motherf****** noise if you love Lana Del Rey.”

When the song came to an end the Summertime Sadness singer thanked Cabello for performing with her and said: “This my girl, I have so much fun with her, I love this song to death, thank you so much angel for coming and singing with me.”

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Hull
Lana Del Rey headlined Coachella (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cabello responded: “This is an honour for me, you’re one of my artists of all time, I love you so much.”

Last week Del Rey, 38, welcomed Billie Eilish to the stage during week one of the festival, to perform her 2016 track Ocean Eyes, before they duetted on Del Rey’s 2012 hit song Video Games.

She also performed alongside Grammy winner Jon Batiste, who played the piano on her hit Candy Necklace.

Del Rey, whose last appearance at the festival was her debut in 2014, was scheduled to feature in the 2020 Coachella line-up which was cancelled amid the Covid pandemic.

The singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, hit headlines last year for delayed performances at Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park festival.