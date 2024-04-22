Victoria Beckham shares joy at Spice Girls reunion at star-studded birthday bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victoria Beckham shares joy at Spice Girls reunion at star-studded birthday bash

By Press Association
The Spice Girls in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Spice Girls in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Victoria Beckham has said she never “felt as loved” as she did as she celebrated her 50th birthday at a star-studded bash with guests including Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and her Spice Girls bandmates.

The fashion designer and singer, who turned 50 on April 17, sported a sheer powder blue gown with flowers on the hip, with maroon underwear visible underneath.

She wrote on Instagram: “I don’t think I’ve ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!! X”

Beckham shared photos of herself embracing famous friends including Desperate Housewives star Longoria, who is godmother to her daughter Harper, and chef Ramsay and his wife Tana.

She also shared photos of Harper, 12, and husband David, as well as friends Isabela and David Grutman, sister Louise Adams and hairdresser Ken Paves.

Longoria wrote in the comments: “Sooooo fun, I’m still dancing!”

In another post she shared photos of herself with Spice Girls Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown, as well as snaps with Top Gun star Cruise, singer Marc Anthony, who is godfather to her son Cruz, and his wife Nadia Ferreira Muniz.

She wrote: “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! xxx”

Chisholm also shared the photo of the group together and wrote: “An absolutely beautiful evening celebrating our @victoriabeckham and of course things got Spicy!

“So much love for @victoriabeckham @gerihalliwellhorner @emmaleebunton @officialmelb #friendshipneverends #girlpower

“Thank you @davidbeckham for such a great night and being our biggest super fan, you’ve got those sporty adlibs down!”

During the party the girl band were seen dancing to their hit song Stop, which was released in 1998.

Victoria’s husband, former England footballer David, posted a video to Instagram of the fivesome performing the song as he gleefully looked on.