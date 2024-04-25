Pro-Palestine activists protest outside BBC in call for Eurovision boycott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Pro-Palestine activists protest outside BBC in call for Eurovision boycott

By Press Association
Queers For Palestine helped to organise the protest outside the BBC (Lucy North/PA)
Queers For Palestine helped to organise the protest outside the BBC (Lucy North/PA)

Campaigners have protested outside the BBC’s headquarters in London to call for a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The protest, which was called by the LGTBQ+ solidarity group Queers For Palestine, as well as Fossil Free Pride, Palestine Solidarity Campaign and London For A Free Palestine, included drag performances, speeches and Palestinian music.

Queers For Palestine said they were “calling on the BBC and the UK’s Eurovision contestant Olly Alexander to boycott this year’s song contest in solidarity with Palestinians”.

It comes a month after the LGTBQ+ solidarity group circulated a letter signed by actors Indya Moore and Maxine Peake calling for UK entrant Alexander, 33, to stop participating.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
UK entrant Olly Alexander attends the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

In March, Alexander, Irish hopeful Bambie Thug, Danish entrant Saba and other Eurovision artists released a joint statement, backing “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” but refusing to boycott the event.

That same month, Israel unveiled its new entry as Hurricane, performed by singer Eden Golan.

Her original track, October Rain, had caused controversy as the lyrics were thought to reference the Hamas attacks of October 7 and it was changed following the backlash.

The annual song contest, which took place in Liverpool last year, will be broadcast on the BBC when the final occurs on Saturday May 11.

Last year, Sweden won the contest with the song Tattoo by Swedish singer Loreen, with Eurovision 2024 due to take place in Malmo.

Before his performance at the song contest, Alexander, who is known for being the lead singer of Years And Years, will surprise the residents of Albert Square when he makes a guest appearance on BBC soap EastEnders.

The BBC and Alexander have been approached for comment.