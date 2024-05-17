Songs from Eurovision winner Nemo and disqualified Joost Klein enter UK’s top 40

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Songs from Eurovision winner Nemo and disqualified Joost Klein enter UK’s top 40

By Press Association
Nemo performed The Code (Martin Meissner/AP)
The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest and a performer who was disqualified from the grand final have both entered the UK singles chart top 40.

This year Switzerland won with The Code, by Nemo, which has now entered the charts at number 18, according to the Official Charts Company.

Another Eurovision song called Europapa, from Dutch entry Joost Klein, has gone to number 37.

Klein was unable to perform at the grand final after allegations of inappropriate behaviour, as the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) found him to be in breach of contest rules.

The Dutch singer and rapper, 26, had been a bookies’ favourite, as well as a fan favourite and his track was an upbeat Euro-techno ode to the continent’s diversity as well as a tribute to his parents, who died when he was a child.

Croatia’s entry, Baby Lasagna, who came second with his song Rim Tim Tagi Dim, was another bookies favourite and he too has entered the UK’s top 40 at number 36.

At the contest in Malmo, Sweden there were large street protests against the participation of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Joost Klein performing Europapa for Netherlands at the second semi-final (Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU/PA)

Several protesters were detained and taken away by police, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The UK’s entry for Eurovision this year was Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, whose song Dizzy peaked at number 42 after its release in March.

It’s A Sin star star Alexander, 33, received zero points in the public vote and 46 points overall, which left him in 18th place.

Elsewhere in the singles chart this week, American pop star Sabrina Carpenter has held on to the top spot with her single Espresso.

New in at number two is a track from American rapper and singer Post Malone featuring country singer Morgan Wallen called I Had Some Help.

Olly Alexander rehearsing Dizzy (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)

In third and up four spaces from last week is Million Dollar Baby by American singer Tommy Richman, while the fourth spot is taken by A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey, a country and hip hop artist who features on Beyonce’s latest album Act II: Cowboy Carter.

The chart-topping single Too Sweet from Irish singer Hozier is in at number five.

In the albums chart Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is back in the top spot after Dua Lipa’s new offering toppled her last week.

In at number two is a new entry from Kings Of Leon with Can We Please Have Fun and they are followed by Lipa’s upbeat pop record Radical Optimism.

One Of Wun by American rapper and singer Gunna has debuted at number four and The Highlights by The Weeknd is in at number five.