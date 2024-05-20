Guitar that accompanied Kate Bush’s debut to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guitar that accompanied Kate Bush’s debut to be sold at auction

By Press Association
The guitar on which Ian Bairnson played the solo at the end of Kate Bush’s classic debut hit Wuthering Heights is expected to sell for up to £10,000 at auction (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
The guitar on which the solo at the end of Kate Bush’s classic debut hit Wuthering Heights was played is expected to sell for up to £10,000 at auction.

Guitarist Ian Bairnson, who played the piece with his arm in a plaster cast after breaking it, died last year aged 70, and his collection of instruments is being auctioned by his family.

The guitar, a 1974 Les Paul Custom, will be sold at Gardiner Houlgate auctioneers in Wiltshire and is expected to attract bids of up to £10,000.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs with Ian Bairnson’s guitar and equipment (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

It is part of a collection of 12 guitars and equipment belonging to the late musician.

Wuthering Heights was Bush’s breakthrough single in 1978 and was at number one in the charts for four weeks.

In addition to working with Bush, Bairnson was the guitarist with 1970s British pop band Pilot, whose top 20 single Magic appears in the Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmore.

He also played with the Alan Parsons Project, featuring on a number of their hits, including Eye In The Sky.

Originally a session musician, Bairnson worked on albums by performers such as Joe Cocker and Mick Fleetwood and toured with Sting, Eric Clapton and Beverley Craven.

Ian Bairnson won a gold disc for playing guitar on 1970 pop band Pilot's hit Magic. The song later featured in the Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmore (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: “Ian Bairnson was a musician’s musician and his guitar used on Wuthering Heights is a very relevant to today’s market, considering the enduring appeal of Kate Bush.

“We’re selling his collection of 12 guitars, amps and equipment, which I think could fetch up to £30,000 in total.”

The use of Bush’s track Running Up That Hill in the Netflix series Stranger Things in 2022 led to a new generation of fans discovering the British singer-songwriter.

Music streaming service Spotify reported that the song achieved more than one billion streams.

The auction will also feature guitars from the estate of Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden, an Eric Clapton-used prototype 000-28EC acoustic guitar, two of Gary Moore’s Gibson Les Paul guitars, two guitars once owned by Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green, a Jaco Pastorius-used Zemaitis bass, and other artist-owned gear.

They will go under the hammer on Tuesday June 11.