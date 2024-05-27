Nicki Minaj announces new date for postponed Co-op Live arena gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Nicki Minaj announces new date for postponed Co-op Live arena gig

By Press Association
Nicki Minaj announces rescheduled Co-op Live arena gig (Doug Peters/PA)
Nicki Minaj announces rescheduled Co-op Live arena gig (Doug Peters/PA)

Nicki Minaj has released a new date to perform at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.

The rapper and singer, 41, had to be reschedule the gig after her arrest in the Netherlands on Saturday.

“OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd,” she said on X.

“So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show.

“I apologise for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially.”

Minaj said she spent around six hours in custody at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday before being able to fly to the UK.

Fans were let into the newly-opened Manchester venue at around 7pm on Saturday for her show, before promoter Live Nation announced at around 9.40pm that it was to be postponed.

Dutch police said a woman aged 41 was arrested on Saturday after allegedly trying to take what it described as “soft drugs” from Schiphol Airport to another country.

A later update from the force said it had released the “suspect and she can now move on” after paying a fine.

It marked the latest postponed gig at the Co-op Live arena which has been plagued with issues since trying to open in April.

Minaj had praised fans for being a “class act” during the last-minute postponement, and invited them to her hotel in the centre of Manchester before speaking to the crowds outside.

The music star, who is known for the songs Starships, Super Bass and Anaconda, livestreamed her arrest on social media and claimed drugs found in her luggage did not belong to her.

She performed at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Sunday.