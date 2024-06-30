Dua Lipa: Headlining Glastonbury was best night of my life

Dua Lipa has described her headline set at Glastonbury as the “best night of my life”.

The pop star performed hit after hit as she took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, performing tracks such as These Walls, Break My Heart, Hallucinate, Electricity, Physical and Don’t Start Now.

The 28-year-old opened and closed her Pyramid stage performance with tracks from her third studio album Radical Optimism, kicking off with Training Season and finishing with Houdini, as fireworks shot through the air.

Sharing a gallery of photos and videos from her set on Instagram, she wrote: “Best night of my life!!! Headlining Glatonbury 2024 – beyond my wildest dreams and I’m still taking it all in!!!

“Thank you thank you everyone who came to see us! Believe in the magic because it’s real!!!

“Thank you to the hardest working team around I am forever grateful that I get to work with the best people in the (world emoji).

“Thank you @tameimpala for joining me and helping me tick off another bucketlist dream and thank you @glastofest @emily_eavis (brb about to go watch it all on iplayer!!!!)

The headline set saw her bring out surprise guest Kevin Parker from Tame Impala. The pair performed The Less I Know The Better from his band’s 2015 album Currents.

Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Parker appeared to have sound problems, which Dua Lipa laughed off.

During her one hour and 45 minute set, which saw impressive choreography and several outfit changes, the singer noted several times that she had “manifested” the performance.

“I can’t believe this, I’ve dreamed about this my whole life,” she said.

“I have written this moment down. I’ve wished for it, I’ve dreamt, I’ve worked so hard in the hopes that maybe one day I’ll get to do it and I can’t believe I’m here. It feels so good to be up here with you guys.

“You know when I wrote it down, I was very specific, I said I really wanted to headline the Pyramid stage on a Friday night because then I knew I could party for the next two days in the best place on Earth.

“I’m so grateful, little me would just be beside herself right now.”

Dua Lipa’s headlining set was followed up by Coldplay, who headlined on Saturday and SZA, who headlined on Sunday.