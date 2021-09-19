Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jess Wright shares details from her Mallorca wedding

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 12:06 am
Jess Wright and William Lee-Kemp (Hello! magazine/PA)
Jess Wright and William Lee-Kemp (Hello! magazine/PA)

Jess Wright has said she felt “so much elation, so much happiness” on her wedding day in Mallorca.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 36, tied the knot with businessman William Lee-Kemp on September 9, wearing a Milla Nova gown with a tiara and veil.

The event included 12 bridesmaids, a church ceremony and a banquet at a castle.

Sharing a photo from the big day, she told Hello! magazine: “I felt so much elation, so much happiness I could not stop smiling.”

Recalling the moment he saw the bride, Lee-Kemp said: “She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable, even more spectacular than I thought it would be.

“The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments.”

Wright entered the Basilica de Sant Francesc in Palma to I’m Kissing You by Des’ree from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.

The bride said: “Hearing it in that beautiful church with my dad at my side, and to see Will at the end of the aisle, I would relive that many times over if I could.”

Fragrance Foundation Awards
Jess Wright (Ian West/PA)

The wedding party moved to the Castillo de Bendinat in Calvia for the reception, where Wright changed into a Vivienne Westwood gown.

Later, she wore a third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

Wright said the couple had persevered with their plans after the wedding was postponed from June.

“I will never give up on a dream,” she said.

“There were so many times we thought that we might have to go ahead with a smaller wedding due to all the restrictions, but we kept holding on.

“Someone could well say we are persistent, and I think that is probably now one of my middle names.”

Her brother Mark Wright was master of ceremonies while his wife, actress Michelle Keegan, was a bridesmaid alongside Jess’s younger sister Natalya and her two other sisters-in-law.

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

