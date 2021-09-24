Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tennis star Emma Raducanu given the Spitting Image treatment

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 7:11 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 7:29 pm
Emma Raducanu in Spitting Image (Avalon/BritBox/Mark Harrison/PA)
Emma Raducanu in Spitting Image (Avalon/BritBox/Mark Harrison/PA)

Emma Raducanu has been given the Spitting Image treatment after her US Open triumph.

A puppet of the 18-year-old tennis star will feature in Saturday’s episode of the BritBox satire.

Raducanu has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks since she became the first qualifier to win a grand slam title and the first British woman since Virginia Wade 44 years ago.

In a first-look image, she is seen wielding a tennis racket and sporting a white lightweight training jacket and her trademark yellow visor cap.

Spitting Image returned to BritBox for a second series on September 11 after it was revived in 2020 for the first time in 24 years.

It originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.

New episodes of Spitting Image are available every Saturday exclusively on BritBox.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]