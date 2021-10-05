Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Rachel Stevens tipped for Dancing On Ice appearance

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 4:20 am
Pop star Rachel Stevens has been tipped to appear in the new series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Pop star Rachel Stevens has been tipped to appear in the new series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

Pop star Rachel Stevens has been tipped to appear in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The former S Club 7 singer, 43, will join the line-up of the ITV show, according to The Sun newspaper.

Stevens shot to fame as part of the chart-topping band between 1999 and 2003.

Global Gift Gala 2015 – London
Rachel Stevens has been tipped to appear on Dancing On Ice (PA)

She later embarked on a successful solo career and finished second on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

The Sun also reported Regan Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, is taking part in the show.

The 25-year-old is a professional dancer and Paul’s son with ex-wife Sheryl.

His famous father has spoken of his pride after Regan came out as bisexual.

Stevens and Gascoigne would be joining confirmed contestants on Dancing On Ice, including Happy Mondays star Bez and Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning.

Earlier this year, he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal