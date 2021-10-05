Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dancing On Ice 2022: The celebrity line-up so far

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 10:58 am Updated: October 5, 2021, 2:40 pm
Holly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
The star-studded line-up for the 2022 series of Dancing On Ice is gradually being unveiled.

The TV series will feature returning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be back.

Here is a look at who has signed up so far:

– Liberty Poole

National Television Awards 2021 – London
(Ian West/PA)

Fresh from appearing on Love Island, the waitress and marketing student from Birmingham will be taking to the rink.

The 22-year-old was coupled up with Jake Cornish in the latest series of the ITV dating show, but the pair called time on their romance and left the villa early.

“I grew up watching Dancing On Ice and my mum actually used to be a figure skater,” she said.

Global Gift Gala 2015 – London
(Ian West/PA)

– Rachel Stevens

The former S Club 7 singer, 43, shot to fame as part of the chart-topping band between 1999 and 2003.

She later embarked on a successful solo career and finished second on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Stevens, who shares two daughters with husband Alex Bourne, said: “I love the whole idea of working with a team and your partner and also for my girls to be a part of this. They are at an age now where they love all the costumes.”

– Regan Gascoigne

The son of former England footballer Paul is a singer and dancer.

He said: “Obviously I dance and love dancing, but it’s the skill of this… I’ve always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!”

– Ben Foden

The X Factor: Celebrity Launch – London
(Ian West/PA)

The former England rugby player, 36, was previously married to singer Una Healy and competed in Simon Cowell’s X Factor celebrity spin-off series in 2019.

“I’m quite competitive as well so I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I’m not necessarily good at,” he said.

– Stef Reid

News of track and field Paralympian Reid, 36, joining the show was announced on Good Morning Britain.

She said: “I have some really exciting news. I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz.

“I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing On Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!”

– Bez

NME Awards 2015 with Austin Texas – London
(Yui Mok/PA)

The maraca-shaking dancer, famed for his onstage antics as part of Madchester-era band Happy Mondays, will discover if his moves translate to the ice rink.

The 57-year-old, whose real name is Mark Berry, said: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice.

“How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition, but they must have seen some potential in me.”

– Sally Dynevor

Inside Soap Awards 2019 – London
(Ian West/PA)

The Coronation Street star was the first celebrity skater to be announced.

The 58-year-old actress is known to viewers as ambitious Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap, a part she has played since 1986.

Dynevor appeared on Lorraine to announce the news, saying: “This is a massive challenge. It really, really is.

“I’m not getting any younger. I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say, ‘You know what? I gave it a go’.”

