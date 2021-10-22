Ant and Dec transform into knights to tease I’m A Celebrity return

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been transformed into knights in a new advert which teases the return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The makers of the programme have confirmed the new series, which will again be filmed in Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales, will begin in November.

The advert shows McPartlin and Donnelly riding through a valley on horseback, sitting around in a camp and playing with military figurines.

Two mighty warriors return to stage the ultimate challenge of endurance. For here there be dragons! 🐉 @antanddec #ImACeleb I'm a Celebrity… returns this November on @itv and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/OPWlPg8kYj — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) October 22, 2021

A tweet from the programme’s official account said: “Two mighty warriors return to stage the ultimate challenge of endurance.

“For here there be dragons!”

The last series of the show took place in the UK for the first time, after the coronavirus pandemic forced producers to scrap plans to film the programme at its usual base in Australia.

Which way to the castle @antanddec? 🏰Looks like the boys are ready to put a fresh new batch of celebrities through their paces. 👀 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/eTIYgSrdZX — ITV (@ITV) October 22, 2021

The celebrity line-up for the new series of the programme is yet to be revealed.

However a number of stars, including broadcaster Richard Madeley and former Love Island star Maura Higgins, have been rumoured to be taking part.

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.