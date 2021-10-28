Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trailer offers glimpse of Olivia Colman in drama Landscapers

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 3:51 pm
Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star together in Landscapers (Sky Original/PA)
A new trailer has offered a glimpse of Olivia Colman starring in new Sky Original drama Landscapers.

Inspired by real events, the series stars Colman and Harry Potter star David Thewlis as a mild-mannered couple whose lives are turned upside down after dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

The husband and wife are described as having been “on the run from reality for over 15 years” and their role in a terrible crime begins to emerge.

Amid a police investigation, the couple fall into a fantasy world, casting themselves as Hollywood heroes while fending off their real-life guilt.

The trailer shows the pair in the midst of an intense investigation into them.

At the end it appears to show the pair standing trial in court.

Landscapers, which has been created by Ed Sinclair and directed by Will Sharpe, is a co-production between Sky and HBO.

It will premiere on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now on December 7.

