Trailer offers glimpse of Olivia Colman in drama Landscapers

A new trailer has offered a glimpse of Olivia Colman starring in new Sky Original drama Landscapers.

Inspired by real events, the series stars Colman and Harry Potter star David Thewlis as a mild-mannered couple whose lives are turned upside down after dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

The husband and wife are described as having been “on the run from reality for over 15 years” and their role in a terrible crime begins to emerge.

Amid a police investigation, the couple fall into a fantasy world, casting themselves as Hollywood heroes while fending off their real-life guilt.

The trailer shows the pair in the midst of an intense investigation into them.

At the end it appears to show the pair standing trial in court.

Landscapers, which has been created by Ed Sinclair and directed by Will Sharpe, is a co-production between Sky and HBO.

It will premiere on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now on December 7.