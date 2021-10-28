Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Dyer and Rachel Riley among stars joining Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 5:11 pm
Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer (STV Studios/PA)
Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer (STV Studios/PA)

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and Countdown’s Rachel Riley are among the line-up of stars who will join the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The BBC Two show sees famous faces travel across the UK with antiques experts to uncover hidden treasures and compete against their celebrity rival to make the most money at auction.

In the forthcoming 10th series, Dyer will compete against his daughter and Love Island star Dani Dyer, while Riley will go head to head with her husband Pasha Kovalev, a former Strictly Come Dancing professional.

The famous faces will battle it out at auction (STV Studios/PA)

Riley said: “Going back to my old stomping ground in Essex, the antiques areas I used to visit with my grandad, was nostalgic in more ways than one.

“Pasha and I enjoyed the friendly rivalry doing something out of both of our realms of experience, and we were happily still on good terms afterwards!”

Other pairings who will battle it out to win at auction include Sky Sports presenters Chris Kamara and Jeff Stelling, broadcaster Eamonn Holmes and actor Victoria Smurfit, and 1980s pop royalty Martin and Shirlie Kemp.

Supermodel Jerry Hall will also be accompanied by psychotherapist friend Philippa Perry and BBC News broadcaster Clive Myrie will take on his BBC News colleague Reeta Chakrabarti.

The 10th series features a new star-studded line up (STV Studios/PA)

Also taking part in the 20-episode series, which is produced by STV Studios, are professional dancing brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard.

Curtis also appeared on Love Island in 2019.

Myrie added: “Antiquing while driving around the beautiful English countryside in a fabulous sports car – what’s not to like?

“It was such a hoot!

“Us news folks are a competitive bunch, and blimey, you need sharp elbows on this show!

“We had so much fun out on the road.”

The show has teased that some of the more unusual antiques found in the new series include a special forces sledge from the Second World War, an 18th century plate that spent more than 100 years on the seabed and an anatomical cross section of an udder.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip series 10 begins on November 2 at 7pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

