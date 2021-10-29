Shania Twain shares surprise message with Strictly Come Dancing’s Sara and Aljaz

Shania Twain praised Strictly Come Dancing’s Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec for their dance to her country-pop hit song on last Saturday’s live show.

The Dragon’s Den star and her professional partner performed a rumba to the country singer’s track You’re Still the One, which got them a score of 25.

In a video message played on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, Twain said: “Sarah and Alijaz great job dancing to You’re Still The One – it was beautiful. Good luck on the rest of the series and go kick some butt.”

The couple were thrilled with the surprise with Skorjanec exclaiming: “That’s amazing, come on… brilliant.”

Davies, 37, admitted she had a “little bit of hope” that the spin-off show would have contacted Twain, adding: “You’ve made my night.”

Discussing the performance, Davies revealed she had been nervous about the dance due to it being “so technical” and joked: “Honestly, if there was a GCSE in rumba, I could have taken it last weekend and aced it. I feel like I learned everything about that dance.”

Despite her initial hesitations, she said: “Yes, it was a big challenge but it was hands down my favourite week ever, I loved it How could you not?”

The pair will be performing their couple’s choice dance this week to Whitney Houston’s Queen Of The Night.

Davies teased there will be a “chainography” section and joked it had been fun “running around wrapping Alijaz up in chains”.

“It’s very powerful, I’ve really connected this week because it’s been about channelling that inner power that inner strength. And I’ve been like ‘I’ll show you who’s boss’”, she added.

Look how far she's come, Sara Davies dancing to her absolute favourite song on #Strictly @SaraDaviesCC @AljazSkorjanec pic.twitter.com/beXTJhQQtE — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 23, 2021

Head Strictly judge Shirley Ballas also appeared on the spin-off BBC programme on Friday evening and when asked what her favourite dance of the series was so far, she said: “Oh my goodness, it’s a difficult one, it really is.

“But I was impressed with Sara, with the week one how she did and then how she excelled, I just think it shows the public that you can’t count anybody out.”

She added: “It’s those kinds of improvements, those kinds of journeys that we’re looking for, and that leaderboard is all over the place.

“I mean, I watch these shows in all the countries all over the world and I’ve never seen a cast like we have this year and I think it’s going to keep changing and I do believe that people are going to go out that you don’t expect to go out.”

Mwahahaha! We've got some frightfully good routines in store for our Halloween special. 🎃 👉 https://t.co/OEYFzn5X1Q pic.twitter.com/k2dhkGDfCn — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 26, 2021

This Saturday’s show is Halloween themed and the celebrity contestants will treat viewers to some spooky routines.

Loose Women star Judi Love will also return for the themed week after missing the live show last Saturday due to self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

She will make her dancefloor comeback with a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

Speaking on the spin-off show on Friday, Love said: “When I stepped on that dancefloor (again), it was like, ‘this is where I’m supposed to be’, I’ve missed it so much.

“And it just brings about all the amazing memories over these weeks and it’s Halloween Week, I’m so happy to be back.”