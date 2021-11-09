Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Routines revealed for the next round of Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 3:39 pm
Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)

Rose Ayling-Ellis will be looking to dazzle the Strictly Come Dancing judges again on Saturday as she performs her couple’s choice dance.

The EastEnders actress will dance to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson alongside her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

She previously secured a perfect 40 for her tango in week six, the earliest the top mark has been handed out, and last week she received her highest score for a Latin dance so far with a 32 when she performed a samba.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
AJ Odudu and  Kai Widdrington topped the leaderboard last Saturday. (Guy Levy/BBC)

TV presenter AJ Odudu topped the leaderboard last week with her energetic Charleston to Don’t Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine, Pinky and The Girls, which gave her a score of 39 out of a possible 40.

This week Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington will return to the dancefloor to perform a paso double to Game Of Survival by Ruelle.

Social media star Tilly Ramsay and partner Nikita Kuzmin will be looking to recover after landing in last week’s dance-off with a quickstep to Damita Jo’s I Won’t Dance.

The couple narrowly avoided exiting the competition last week after finding themselves in the bottom two following the public vote, but survived a dance-off against Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, who were eliminated from the show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin battled it out in the dance-off last week. (Guy Levy/BBC)

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec will perform an Argentine tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand.

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will dance an American smooth to The Proclaimers’ King Of The Road, while BBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will perform a charleston to the song The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys.

Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who are the dance competition’s first all-male couple, will perform a samba to Acuyuye by DLG.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden will dance the Viennese Waltz to Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls on Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC.

