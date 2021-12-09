Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rose Ayling-Ellis calls Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice ‘sweaty’

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 7:34 pm
Rose Ayling-Ellis calls dance partner ‘sweaty’ (BBC)

Rose Ayling-Ellis has joked that her dance partner Giovanni Pernice was “sweaty” as the couple practised their Argentine tango for the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

Appearing on Strictly It Takes Two, the actress was shown a video clip and laughed at her apparent disgust at being so close to her dance partner, calling him “sweaty”.

In the footage, Pernice joked: “Stop doing the sweaty thing. People would pay to have this sweat and be this close with me.”

Ayling-Ellis, the show’s first deaf contestant, remains the favourite to win the series having recently won over viewers with an emotional contemporary routine featuring 10 seconds of silence in tribute to the deaf community.

In the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals, the EastEnders actress will dance an Argentine tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira, and waltz to How Long Will I Love You by pop star Ellie Goulding.

On the BBC Two show, Pernice told host Janette Manrara that they learnt their waltz routine in just three hours.

He added: “She really understands the ballroom, I think this is going to be a good dance for her.”

In the semi-final this Saturday, Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will dance a jive to Coldplay and deliver a couple’s choice routine to Adele’s Hometown Glory in a bid to make it to the grand finale.

AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington face a rumba to Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee and they will also take on a quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and pro partner Nancy Xu will deliver a samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) performed by Michael Buble, before dancing a tango to Queen’s One Vision.

Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final airs on December 11 at 7.05pm with the results show on December 12 at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

