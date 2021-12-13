Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Frankie Bridge has emotional reunion with sons after I’m A Celebrity final

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 9:43 pm
Frankie and Wayne Bridge (Ian West/PA)
Frankie and Wayne Bridge (Ian West/PA)

Frankie Bridge has shared a selfie with her two sons after being reunited with them following her exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Emmerdale star Danny Miller was crowned king of the castle in Sunday night’s final on ITV, with Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson taking second place and Saturdays singer Bridge in third.

In making the final, Bridge beat her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge, who took part in the programme in Australia in 2016 but placed only fifth.

After returning home, she shared a photo with their two boys and said: “Reunited and it feels so good! back with all my boys… back on a sofa… back home!

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me on @imacelebrity I still can’t quite believe it… what a crazy ride!”

Gregson enjoyed a similarly emotional reunion with his children as he returned to their family home.

The soap star posted a video on his Twitter account showing him embracing two of the three sons he shares with his wife of 11 years, Emma Gleave.

“Oh my God boys, I have missed you so much,” he said.

In a second post, he added: “Even made the school run! Now I’m locking the door and cuddling my family all night!”

Earlier on Monday, an emotional Miller was reunited virtually with his fiancee Steph Jones and baby son Albert, who is seven weeks old, during ITV’s Lorraine.

He said: “Darling, I love you so much.”

Jones said: “We’ve missed you so much darling, we just want you to come home now.”

Albert was born at the end of October and Miller, best known for playing fan favourite Aaron Dingle in long-running ITV soap Emmerdale, said he was doing the show to secure their financial future.

During his time in the castle, he struck up a friendship with his childhood hero and fellow contestant, football star David Ginola, who was eliminated during Saturday’s episode.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the soap star said having cameras filming them around the clock was an “absolute nightmare”, but credited Ginola, 54, with getting him through.

He told presenter Ranvir Singh: “I’ll be honest with you, it was an absolute nightmare, it was, from start to finish, it was tension, it was awful, but luckily for me I had David Ginola all the way throughout, but I don’t think you ever really get used to it.

“I mean, obviously I’m used to being in front of the camera, but to have a camera recording you all the way throughout, you know, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is just, it doesn’t make it any easier.

“But luckily I’d David Ginola in my ear, in my mind, and he didn’t let me go.”

The series launched on November 21 and had an eventful three weeks, including having to remove intruders on two separate occasions and production being interrupted by damage resulting from Storm Arwen.

TV presenter Richard Madeley also had to leave the show early after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill, and was unable to return having broken the Covid bubble.

The last series was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, who shared a congratulatory message on her Instagram stories for Miller, writing that he was “a brilliant campmate who seemed so genuine, fun and full of heart”.

