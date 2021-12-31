Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado Governor for reducing truck driver’s sentence

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 1:15 am
File photo dated 23/05/16 of Kim Kardashian West attending The Vogue 100 Gala Dinner at East Albert Lawn, Kensington Gardens, London. Kim Kardashian West has hinted that filming has begun on her family�s new reality show, three months after the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The famous siblings have signed a deal with US streaming service Hulu for a new series, and it appears filming is already under way. The reality star shared a photo of a microphone pack on her Instagram story and wrote: “Day 1”.
File photo dated 23/05/16 of Kim Kardashian West attending The Vogue 100 Gala Dinner at East Albert Lawn, Kensington Gardens, London. Kim Kardashian West has hinted that filming has begun on her family�s new reality show, three months after the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The famous siblings have signed a deal with US streaming service Hulu for a new series, and it appears filming is already under way. The reality star shared a photo of a microphone pack on her Instagram story and wrote: “Day 1”.

Kim Kardashian has thanked the Governor of Colorado for drastically reducing the 110-year prison sentence given to a 26-year-old truck driver in the US.

The reality star said the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was a “clear example” of why mandatory minimum sentences should be abolished.

Aguilera-Mederos was given the lengthy sentence for vehicular homicide, following an accident that killed four people in Colorado in 2019.

This was reduced by Governor Jared Polis to 10 years on Thursday.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (Lakewood Police Department via AP, File)

“Thank you to @govofco for taking action to reduce Mr Aguilera-Mederos sentence!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story.

“While his new sentence is ten years, he will now have an opportunity to come home in five years and be with his son and wife.

“This case was a clear example of why mandatory minimums don’t work and need to be abolished.

“I’m grateful to Governor Polis for his empathy and leadership on this case.”

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The 41-year-old reality star recently passed the ‘baby bar’ on her fourth attempt as part of her law apprenticeship (Ian West/ PA)

The 41-year-old recently passed the “baby bar” on her fourth attempt as part of her law apprenticeship.

She added that further decisions by Governor Polis to grant 1,351 pardons for convictions for marijuana possession were “the right thing to do”.

“I LOVE THIS! Considering marijuana is now legal in Colorado,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal