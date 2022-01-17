Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bez tests positive for Covid a day after making Dancing On Ice debut

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 11:47 pm
Bez (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Bez (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Happy Mondays dancer Bez has announced he has tested positive for Covid-19 the day after making his Dancing On Ice debut.

The 57-year-old has said he is “gutted” that he will miss training but is looking forward to skating again in week three.

Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, took to the ice rink on Sunday’s live show for the first episode back of the ITV skating competition.

Dancing On Ice 2022
(Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

Bez told the Daily Star: “I’ve had a positive test.

“I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I’ll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend.”

Responding to the news, an ITV spokesperson said: “We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.”

Bez, who is partnered with reigning skating champion Angela Egan, was among six of the competition’s 12 couples who took to the ice over the weekend.

He made a statement as he descended into the rink on a pair of giant maracas but finished at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 12.5 for his performance.

The dancer, who is famed for his on-stage antics as part of Madchester-era band Happy Mondays, was also the first contestant on the show to wear a helmet for his own protection.

The other six couples who have yet to make their debut in the skating competition will take to the ice this Sunday.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sundays on ITV.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal