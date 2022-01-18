Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vicky McClure says she has a ‘responsibility’ to be ‘real and human’ onscreen

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 3:45 am
Vicky McClure says she feels a ‘responsibility’ to be ‘real and human’ onscreen (Liam McBurney/ PA)
Vicky McClure says she feels a “responsibility” to be “real and human” onscreen so that people can learn to be comfortable with themselves.

The Line Of Duty star, 38, said there was “so much pressure” in everyday life, made worse by social media.

Bafta nominated McClure is set to start in a new bomb disposal drama Trigger Point, produced by Jed Mercurio, and did not wear make-up the entire time while filming.

Graham Norton Show – London
“I (also) wore a crop top instead of an actual bra,” she told the Radio Times.

“I didn’t want the character to make a big deal about the way she looks. She is real and human.”

She continued: “I do feel a slight sense of responsibility. There is so much pressure on people, especially via social media.

“I would like to put some kind of message out there, showing people that you don’t really need make-up.

“I think it’s important to strip things back and be comfortable.

“My body isn’t fully toned; people will see the real Vicky … I’m not hiding anything”.

McClure, who has also starred in the 2006 film This Is England and its subsequent follow up series, says she likes playing characters she can “bring authenticity to”.

“I enjoy making characters I can relate to, and which I can bring authenticity to,” she said.

“My favourite way of acting is reacting.

“So playing around with dialogue is important, making sure it’s authentic; if I’m working with writers who are collaborative they will help me feel it is”.

Trigger Point starts on ITV on Sunday, January 23.

