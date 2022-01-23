Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Apprentice says contestant care of ‘paramount importance’ after bullying claim

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 10:47 am
Navid Sole (Ray Burmiston/PA)

The Apprentice has said the wellbeing of its contestants is of “paramount importance” after one alleged he was bullied during filming.

Pharmacist Navid Sole claimed that another candidate called him a “snake” and a “clown” following a failed task, reducing him to tears, according to the Mirror.

However, the BBC One show described the allegations as “unsubstantiated” and said they did not reflect the measures put in place to protect the entrepreneurs.

Sole was fired by Lord Sugar during Thursday’s episode, after a task in which the candidates were asked to make and market alcohol-free drinks.

Lord Sugar comments
Lord Sugar (Lauren Hurley/PA)

A spokeswoman for the show said: “The wellbeing of the candidates who take part in The Apprentice is of paramount importance.

“Thorough and robust duty of care protocols are in place which include an experienced network of support for candidates who are in regular contact before, during and after filming.

“All contributors agreed to a code of conduct which was put in place from the outset in order to protect and prioritise their welfare.

“These allegations are unsubstantiated and do not reflect the measures put in place to look after the candidates.”

Earlier this week, fellow competitor Shama Amin quit the show for health reasons.

The 41-year-old children’s day nursery owner has rheumatoid arthritis and told Lord Sugar the contest had become too “physically demanding” for her.

The remaining entrepreneurs are competing to win £250,000 worth of investment in their business and become Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

