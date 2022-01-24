Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Sally Dynevor praises husband for support during breast cancer treatment

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 12:03 am
Sally Dynevor is competing on Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has said her husband’s support during her treatment for breast cancer made her feel “very lucky”.

The actress, who was diagnosed in 2009, is married to Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor and they have three children including Phoebe, 26, who is the star of Netflix series Bridgerton.

She praised her partner for making her treatment feel like a “positive time”.

The Colour Room photocall – London
Sally Dynevor’s daughter Phoebe (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dynevor, 58, told The Big Issue magazine: “I was very lucky during that time of having cancer, because my husband is really strong.

“And he would say, we’re going to make this into a positive time.

“After chemo, we’re going to go for walks, or we’re going to watch this box set.

“We’re going to enjoy the time that we have just relaxing and not worrying about anything.”

The actress, who has played Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap since 1986, added: “I suppose it was the first time that I really took my foot off the pedal and gave myself time to do nothing.

“Which is actually much more important than doing something.

“We do need time to find ourselves and come to terms with things in a slow way.”

Dynevor, who is competing on ITV series Dancing On Ice, also recalled how her daughter Harriet had called her “beautiful” as she was having her hair shaved amid chemotherapy.

“There’s another memory,” she said.

“I’d just found out I’d got breast cancer and Harriet was only little, five or six.

“She was looking at me while my hair was being shaved and she was telling me how beautiful I was and how much she loved me.

“And I just remember thinking, my God, this is a very special moment.”

Dynevor was made an MBE for services to drama in the 2021 New Year Honours.

The full interview is in The Big Issue. Buy a copy from your local vendor, donate to The Big Issue’s Winter Appeal or subscribe online.

