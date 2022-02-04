Emma Barnett announces BBC Newsnight departure to focus on other projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Barnett announces BBC Newsnight departure to focus on other projects

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 1:55 pm
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Emma Barnett has announced she is leaving her presenting role at BBC Newsnight after three years to focus on other projects and Woman’s Hour.

The broadcaster, 36, shared the news on Twitter and praised the team behind the BBC Two current affairs programme saying she had an “absolute blast” while working there.

Barnett took over the hosting duties of Woman’s Hour in January 2021 after Jane Garvey and Dame Jenni Murray both decided to quit the BBC Radio 4 show.

She shared a photo of herself at the Newsnight studio to Twitter and wrote: “After 3 very enjoyable years presenting Newsnight, I have made the decision to leave the programme.

“This is in part due to my role fronting Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, which I’m thrilled to say is reaching more listeners than ever, and I have many more plans for.

“It is also because there are other projects in the pipeline to which I wish to dedicate more attention.

“The biggest thanks go to my editors, the endlessly energetic team, my guests, and of course, our viewers. It’s been an absolute blast.”

The broadcaster also shared a video clip from her last show on Monday evening where she interviewed Conservative MP Paul Scully following civil servant Sue Gray publishing her abbreviated report.

She joined Newsnight in 2019 at the same time Emily Maitlis was named as the new lead presenter of the show.

Barnett previously presented on BBC Radio 5 Live but left the show after four years for Woman’s Hour.

In her first week at the Radio 4 show, actress Kelechi Okafor pulled out of an appearance after alleging she heard Barnett talking about her to producers before the show went on air.

Barnett said she was discussing issues surrounding the interview.

