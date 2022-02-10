Tom Daley knits red noses ahead of Comic Relief challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Tom Daley knits red noses ahead of Comic Relief challenge

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 4:27 pm
Tom Daley knitting on a diving board (Comic Relief/PA)
Tom Daley knitting on a diving board (Comic Relief/PA)

Tom Daley has been seen knitting red noses on the end of a diving board ahead of his Red Nose Day challenge, where he will be tackling a four-day journey from London to Plymouth by foot, water, boat and bike.

Daley, 27, took up knitting just before the first lockdown in March 2020 and has previously said the hobby comes as a welcome distraction when he is competing.

The gold medallist was snapped with needles and wool on multiple occasions while watching his teammates at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tom Daley has been knitting red noses
Tom Daley has been knitting red noses ahead of his Comic Relief challenge (BBC/PA)

Daley said: “Lots of people would think after an Olympic Games and being successful at the Olympics, you would want a little break and put your feet up and not do any exercise for a little bit, but not me.

“I’m always up for a new challenge, always up for trying something new, and when this opportunity came up, the thought of being able to do this with Comic Relief, to try and raise money.”

Daley will make a gruelling journey from London Aquatic Centre in Stratford, east London, where he won his first Olympic medal in 2012, to his home town of Plymouth.

Alongside preparing for the physically demanding homecoming, he has been knitting a collection of red noses.

They are the latest addition to the diver’s creations, which include an Olympic-inspired knitted cardigan. Daley also recently launched his own knitting brand, Made With Love by Tom Daley.

The highs and lows of Daley’s Comic Relief challenge will be captured for a BBC documentary, Tom Daley’s Hell Of A Homecoming, which will air on BBC One in March.

He added: “Supporting Comic Relief is something really important to me because, on so many different levels, the organisation and charity helps so many people, in so many different walks of life and different areas, and I think that’s something that’s really important.”

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day returns on March 18.

