Final celebrity contestants to battle it out for The Masked Singer crown

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 2:47 am
ITV undated handout photo of Mushroom, one of the new characters for the ITV1 singing contest, The Masked Singer. Issue date: Saturday December 4, 2021.
ITV undated handout photo of Mushroom, one of the new characters for the ITV1 singing contest, The Masked Singer. Issue date: Saturday December 4, 2021.

The remaining celebrity contestants on The Masked Singer are set to have their identities revealed during the show’s final on Saturday.

Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny will compete to be crowned as the champion of the ITV singing competition, which sees mystery stars performing live in disguise.

The judging panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will try to guess who is behind the mask of the remaining celebrities during the programme.

This is the third series of the surreal show, which is presented by comedian Joel Dommett and sees famous contestants disguised in elaborate costumes sing in front of a celebrity panel who has to guess the characters’ true identity.

During last weekend’s semi-final, Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams was revealed as Rockhopper and Traffic Cone turned out to be classical singer Aled Jones.

Other celebrities who have been unmasked during this series include former England footballer Michael Owen, singer Will Young and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford.

Australian former tennis player Pat Cash, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and actress Jaime Winstone have also all competed in this series.

This series launched on New Year’s Day and it saw half of the 12 new contestants compete, with M People frontwoman Heather Small being the first celebrity to be eliminated.

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee, while singer Joss Stone, who was dressed as Sausage, took the crown during the second season.

The Masked Singer final is on ITV at 7pm on February 12.

