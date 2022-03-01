Netflix teases new season of critically-acclaimed gang drama Top Boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Netflix teases new season of critically-acclaimed gang drama Top Boy

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 6:19 pm
Netflix teases new season of gang drama Top Boy (Ian West/PA)
Netflix teases new season of gang drama Top Boy (Ian West/PA)

Netflix have offered a glimpse into the new series of its hit gang drama Top Boy which returns on March 18.

Original cast members Ashley Walters and Kano will return, as well as Micheal Ward and Little Simz, who recently won a Brit award for Best New Artist.

The critically-acclaimed drama was revived on the streaming giant in 2019 with rapper Drake as an executive producer after it was axed by Channel 4.

Drake previously said he wanted to bring the show back because it reminded him of where he grew up in Toronto.

In the teaser clip released on Tuesday, Walters – who plays main protagonist Dushane Hill – is sat in a cafe saying: “It’s just mad that we’re here again init.

“I’ve got a link, Spain and Morocco, about to come true with a big bit. More money than we’ve ever seen in real life.

“People want to get high, that’s life.”

Later in the clip, he is seen to say: “We’ve got a problem, I need someone to go out there and fix it” before adding “family is everything.”

Top Boy UK Premiere – London
Drake attending the UK premiere of Top Boy in London (Ian West/PA)

In the trailer, Walters is seen to be speaking to Jasmine Jobson, who was nominated for a Bafta for her role as Jaq in the hit Netflix series.

Walters says: “I can’t have people come around the block, stab one of our youngest, Jaq go to work man.”

Jobson, who is seen walking in an alleyway with her hood up and through a nightclub, says: “I’m on it.”

Later in the clip, she adds: “I will ride out for her until the end, because that is what you do for your family.”

In the trailer, Little Simz adds: “You do what you have too, to protect the people that you love.”

The new series of Top Boy returns to Netflix on March 18.

