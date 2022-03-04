Nicki Chapman reveals her brain tumour has ‘disappeared’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicki Chapman has revealed that her brain tumour has “disappeared” and her doctors do not know why.

The TV presenter announced in May 2019 that she had undergone surgery for a tumour “the size of a golf ball” and would not present the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for the first time in more than a decade.

The 55-year-old has had yearly scans and received the positive news after her most recent appointment.

An absolute key player in the 90s music scene (along with our very own @k8_thornton) this week we're delighted to have @Nicki_Chapman on White Wine Question Time. She chats the Spice Girls, Simon Cowell and finding strength she didn't know she had. 🎙️ https://t.co/ksYmnr5H76 pic.twitter.com/1AEiS8J6NC — White Wine Question Time (@WhiteWineQT) March 4, 2022

She recalled getting the call from her consultant while filming for Escape To The Country during an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast.

She said: “I haven’t actually shared this with anybody but back in October I was having my yearly scan with my fantastic consultant.

“He knows I adore him.

“I tell him regularly in front of my husband how much I adore him and the NHS that looked after me and continue to look after me so well.

“And he rang me and I was standing in a field, because now we do phone appointments, don’t we?

“We don’t do it face to face.

“So he rang me with my latest scans.

“And I was standing in a field and the Escape To The Country crew had moved away.

“They knew I was getting the call so they moved away and gave me some privacy.”

Nicki Chapman was a judge on Pop Idol alongside Simon Cowell, Pete Waterman and Neil Fox (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

The former Pop Idol and Popstars judge joked that she was looking at some pigs before adding: “I’m just painting a picture but that is what it was like!”

She added: “My amazing consultant rang me and said, ‘The tumour, Nicki, has gone. For the moment it’s disappeared’.”

After a pause, she added: “I get a bit teary just thinking about it – and they don’t know why.

“Obviously I have still got to be monitored because these things have habits of changing.

“But we take the good when we can.

“Always look for the win in every situation.”

Referring to her nickname for the tumour, she added: “So Bert for the moment has gone and in the nicest of ways I hope the bastard never comes back.”

Podcast host and longstanding friend Kate Thornton replied: “That is just glorious news.

“I bet you cried a happy tear or two.”