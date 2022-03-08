Our Friends In The North writer conflicted about legacy of the show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Our Friends In The North writer conflicted about legacy of the show

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 12:04 am
Writer Peter Flannery has spoken about the Our Friends In The North reboot (BBC/PA)
The writer of Our Friends In The North has said he is conflicted about the legacy of the show ahead of a radio reboot of the programme.

Writer Peter Flannery has rewritten the nine-episode series as an audio drama, which will be broadcast on Radio 4, starting on March 17.

The story follows four friends living in Newcastle, as they encounter the real-life consequences of the moral failings of the political class.

Writing in the Radio Times, Flannery said he questioned whether the story he sought to tell 26 years ago, about sleaze and corruption and how they affect the working man, is still of interest to the public, and he decided that it was.

He also wrote that he is not entirely happy with the legacy the show left behind, for fear that instead of questioning the cynicism around politics, it contributed to it.

He wrote: “Quite understandably, many people at the time refused to believe the play’s central charge. Sadly, that refusal no longer applies.

“It’s nowadays taken as read that local and national politicians are slippery people on the make and our police forces prey to systemic corruption and malpractice.

“Our Friends has played its own small part in bringing about that sea change in public perception.

“I’m not entirely happy about that. The TV serial has contributed to the cynicism and despair I originally set out to question.”

Our Friends In The North will be broadcast on Radio 4 (BBC/PA)

A 10th episode will also be broadcast, written by Adam Usden, and will be set in 2020 but will still tackle issues like housing conditions and young people’s engagement with politics.

Originally broadcast in 1996, Our Friends In The North starred Daniel Craig, Christopher Eccleston, Gina McKee and Mark Strong.

This time round James Baxter will play Nicky, Norah Lopez Holden will play Mary, Philip Correia will embody Tosker and Geordie will be played by Luke MacGregor.

The cast also includes Humans star Tom Goodman-Hill, and sees original cast members Tracey Wilkinson and Trevor Fox return in new roles, the BBC previously said.

