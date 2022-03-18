Black Disney production employee sues LAPD for £15.2m for racial profiling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Black Disney production employee sues LAPD for £15.2m for racial profiling

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 4:56 am
Black Disney production employee sues LAPD for £15.2m for racial profiling (Sean Dempsey/PA)
A Black production employee working for Disney is suing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for at least 20 million dollars (£15.2 million) for alleged racial profiling.

Ernest Simon Jr, 31, who was working on the production of popular US show Grey’s Anatomy, says he was racially profiled by officers in March of last year.

Lawyers said LAPD officers had undertaken an “unwarranted, unjustified, and unlawful” traffic stop at Mr Simon’s place of work with “wanton and reckless disregard” for his rights.

Court documents obtained by the PA news agency state Mr Simon was forced to “lie spread eagle on an asphalt lot, at gunpoint” for over 20 minutes by multiple LAPD officers.

“March 18, 2021 began as a typical work day for Mr Simon, who was working as a driver for the production of the popular television show Grey’s Anatomy as an employee of The Walt Disney Company’s General Entertainment Division (“DGE”),” the documents said.

“His ordinary work day, however, took a drastic turn after Mr Simon — a thirty-one-year-old African American male — was targeted by LAPD police officers who, without any legal justification, initiated a racially motivated “high risk” traffic stop.”

The incident caused Mr Simon to “legitimately (and understandably) fear that he was going to be shot at his workplace in front of his coworkers for simply being a Black man in the wrong neighborhood,” the documents said.

Lawyers claimed it was an instance of racial profiling and noted the LAPD’s “long and notorious history of racial discrimination against African Americans like Mr Simon.”

They added that despite investigating the officers’ misconduct for a year, the LAPD had failed to take any “meaningful action” to hold its officers to account or to provide Mr Simon with “even a semblance of justice.”

Mr Simon is seeking damages of “no less than 20 million dollars” in compensation, and has requested a trial by jury.

